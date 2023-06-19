NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police body camera captured the intense moment rookie New Haven Officer Daniel Evans stopped a distressed man from jumping over the edge of a parking garage.

“No, no, no, no. Wait, wait,” you can hear Evans yelling at the man. “Talk to me.”

“I could tell that he was going to jump,” Evans told News 8. “So, I had to react.”

The incident happened on June 4 shortly after 5:30 PM. Evans and his partner responded to the top level of the Air Rights Garage on York Street near Yale New Haven Hospital.

“It was a little scary because I didn’t know what we were getting into,” Evans said.

In the video, you can hear Evans talking to the man.

New Haven officers recognized after helping man in distress

“Buddy, what’s your name? Talk to me,” Evans said on body cam. “What’s up, man?”

The 31-year-old says he was hoping the man would step away from the chest-high, concrete wall.

“Time really didn’t permit it,” Evans said. “I think he was convinced that he wanted to jump.”

Evans tackled the man, then other first responders helped transport him to the hospital where he’s being evaluated.

“I hope he gets the help that he needs, most importantly,” Evans said.

The rookie police officer has only been in the field for six months, but this is not the first time he’s been recognized for helping a man in distress. Back in January, Evans was on patrol with Field Training Officer Shane Wityak when they talked a man down from the Ferry Street Bridge.

Evans’ body camera caught that moment, too, as the officer-in-training shadowed Wityak during the stressful situation.

“After the scene, we stepped to the side and debriefed on what happened, what I felt like we did good, what we could’ve done better,” Wityak told News 8. “Then to have [Evans] come around and, kind of, perform the same action makes you know that the training is working.”

Evans says he responds to mental health calls every day, but nothing like this.

The trainee put his training into action.

“If I didn’t go through that situation with Officer Wityak, I probably would not have reacted the way I did,” Evans said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.