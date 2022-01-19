New Haven officer who died from injuries sustained in a crash in 2008 to be laid to rest on Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday is expected to be an emotional day in the Elm City. Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to a New Haven officer who died after spending more than a decade in a coma.

The funeral for Officer Diane Gonzalez will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. She will be laid to rest with full line of duty honors.

Officer Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario Aponte crashed into each other while responding to a call in 2008. Aponte was killed in the crash.

Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and passed away last week.