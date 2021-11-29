New Haven officials announce appointments of two key city positions

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two key city positions now have leaders at New Haven City Hall.

Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Monday who he has chosen to lead the Livable City Initiative and the Transportation, Traffic, and Parking Department.

Arlevia Samuel has been the acting director of LCI since last October and Sandeep Aysola is coming from the private sector.

On Monday, they shared their commitment to the Elm City.

“We’re just here to do what we can to improve the city. Our doors are always open and we’re going to do what we can to improve this process,” said Arlevia Samuel, director of LCI.

“In this role, my goal is to commit to championing solutions that promote active transportation, promote safety, enhance access, tackle climate change, and advancing equity,” said Sandeep Aysola, director of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking.

The mayor and other city leaders say they’re excited to have these new leaders working in the community.

