New Haven officials announce businesses will be fined if not complying with the mask mandate

New Haven

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Haven announces that businesses will be fined if they do not comply with the mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Martiza Bond announced that after the city implemented a mask mandate, there are still a number of businesses that are not complying.

There continues to be an increased number of cases in the city, and Elicker said that almost 100% of the cases in New Haven are the Delta variant. The city’s positivity rate as of Monday is at 2.4%.

New Haven now requiring masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

Health officials will begin enforcement for businesses that aren’t complying with the mask mandate. Businesses will be given a verbal warning, then a written warning, then will be shut down.

Businesses will also be fined $100 per incident.

The city will begin going out to establishments beginning on Thursday.

New Haven County is still under the high community transmission area, according to the CDC.

New Haven

