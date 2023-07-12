NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department and Mayor Justin Elicker announced the kick-off of a summerlong series of free events for families at parks and schoolyards in the elm city.

Those of all ages are invited to participate in the Family Fun Days. Event activities will include games, bouncy houses, live DJs, food and more.

Staff from city departments will be on site to connect with residents and share information about services and free resources for town residents. This will include the Liveable City Initiative, Fair Rent Commission in addition to police, fire and health officials.

All Family Fun Days will take place on Wednesdays at participating parks in the city.

The schedule for Family Fun Days is listed below.

Wed., July 12 Edgewood Park (Corner of Edgewood Ave & Ella T. Grasso Blvd) Wed., July 19 Ross Woodward School (185 Barnes Avenue) Wed., July 26 Roberto Clemente School (360 Columbus Avenue) Wed., August 9 Goffe Street Park (Goffe Street between Sherman Pkwy & County St) Wed., August 16 Family Academy (FAME) (255 Blatchley Ave.) Wed., August 23 Bassett Street Park (Bassett Street between Shelton Ave & Butler St) Rain dates are the next day for most events.

In addition to Family Fun Days, dozens of other city-sponsored activities and programs will be available in New Haven this summer.

If you want to learn more about New Haven’s family events, call the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department at (203) 946-7582 or visit the 2023 Youth Summer Guide.