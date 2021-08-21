New Haven officials announce evacuation recommendations ahead of Henri; shelters available

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is recommending some of its residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Henri’s arrival Sunday.

Residents living in the area of the following streets are recommended to evacuate due to flooding and access for emergency crews:

Homes in East Shore, South of Myron Street.

Homes along the Mill River, specifically Fair Haven residents on Haven Street and John Murphy Drive.

Homes in City Point, specifically on South Water Street.

There will be four areas of refuge for evacuees and the homeless community to reside in during the storm, all opening at 7 p.m. Saturday:

Career Regional High School — Full service shelter

Nathan Hale School — refuge

Jepson Magnet School — refuge

King-Robinson Inter-District Magnet School — refuge

Pack your insurance, hygiene products, blanket, pillow, needed medications, anything else you might need before going to the shelters.

Please do not drive through water on flooded streets, officials urge.

Anyone experiencing storm-related issues is asked to call 203-946-8221.

Other towns and cities along the Connecticut shoreline are recommending evacuations. For a full list, click here.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.