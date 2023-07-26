NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials announced Wednesday that autopsy results are expected next week for a 3-year-old boy who was found dead on Tuesday.

Chief Karl Jacobson called the death a “terrible incident” during a news conference at police headquarters, adding that the case is being investigated as a “suspicious and untimely death.”

Police received a 911 medical call at noon Tuesday from a home on Davenport Avenue. Officers found the toddler unresponsive at the scene.

Police said the family is cooperating with investigators. Officers have also searched the home.

There were no signs of trauma, according to the state medical examiner. Toxicology results could take months.

The boy’s identity has not yet been publicly released

Jacobson said it was a difficult scene for officers to respond to.

“[We’re] hoping that these incidents are accidental, but you never know,” he said. “The officers have to stay on scene. It’s tough. We do routine mental health checks on all of our officers, especially in the special victims unit.”