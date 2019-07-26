New Haven officials cancel CB3B basketball tournament and free concert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The CB3B basketball tournament and free concert on the green on August 3 has been cancelled by New Haven city officials.

News 8’s Mario Boone has asked the city for a statement.

An employee in the youth services department says the event was cancelled due to lack of police personnel to cover the event.

The police chief reportedly recommended the event be cancelled and the mayor pulled the plug.

Planning for the event began in April 2019. Workers say there was plenty of time to staff enough cops to cover the event.

Youth Services says there is considerable backlash from youth and other members of the public.

It’s unclear if the event will be rescheduled for a new date.