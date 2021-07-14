New Haven officials expected to give update on Valley St. shooting, ongoing efforts to combat gun violence

New Haven

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

WTNH

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are giving an update on a shooting that happened on Valley Street on Monday.

Mayor Justin Elicker will be joined by New Haven Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez to provide an update on the investigation.

On July 12, officers responded to the area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition.

Additionally, city officials will gin an update on the city’s ongoing efforts to combat gun violence.

