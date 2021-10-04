New Haven officials expected to provide an update on gun violence in the city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez are hosting a weekly press briefing on gun violence in the city.

On Monday afternoon, officials will provide updates on shots fired, arrests, gun seizures, and new initiatives aimed at combating violent crimes in New Haven.  

To help combat crime, the city is beefing up its shooting task force with three state police detectives. The city is also seeking new police recruits as well as adding more cameras and expanding its ShotSpotter system.

