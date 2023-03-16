NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials and police are removing people who live in the city’s “tent city” Thursday morning.

About a dozen people who had lived in the camp off Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in New Haven had unti 1 p.m. Wednesday to leave the property. Everyone in the “tent city” had been offered a bed at a shelter, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8 earlier in the week.

Some people who had lived in the camp did leave by 1 p.m. Wednesday, the mayor’s office confirmed to News 8.

Elicker said people were allowed to live there during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that now the conditions are considered unsafe.

“There’s evidence of open burns,” he said. “There are a number of propane tanks and heating devices. They built a shower structure there. There’s human waste and a lot of trash on the site.”

Elicker said residents received several warnings and had multiple opportunities to fix the issues.

Mark Colville, an advocate for homeless outreach, argued residents have a right to live on the property under the United Nation Declaration on Human Rights.

“Am I saying people should be able to run wild or sleep wherever they want? Absolutely not,” Colville said. “In fact, that’s what the city is saying by denying any place for [residents] to be, they have to pick a place. What we’re saying is to designate a place.”

In addition to his interview with News 8 earlier this week, Elicker has released the following statement:

“We have made regular, ongoing efforts in recent months to try to come alongside and support every individual at the West River Memorial Park in whatever ways we feasibly can in a thoughtful, respectful, and compassionate way — and we continue to stand ready and eager to do so and we want to help connect each person to assistance and resources that help address their housing and other needs.

At the same time, despite repeated conversations and notices, there continues to be numerous serious, ongoing public health and safety violations, including open burns and fires, large amounts of trash and debris, defecation, and the building of permanent structures in the park and wetland areas, among other violations.

Given these ongoing public health and safety issues, the City has required individuals at West River Memorial Park to vacate and remove all personal property from the site by Wednesday, March 15th at 1 pm.

Outreach workers have offered all individuals at the site access and placement at an indoor location, either at a shelter or warming center, or to assist them with relocation and finding a long-term housing unit.

We sincerely hope each person will avail themselves of these opportunities and, as a city, we will continue to come alongside and support these individuals in every way we can.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.