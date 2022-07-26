NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s an update on the multi-phased downtown crossing infrastructure project in New Haven. The project aims to make the Elm City more walkable and bike-friendly.

The 101 College Street construction site is near the new intersection of MLK Boulevard and Temple Street. The bioscience tower is starting to take shape and it will be 10 stories tall with more than 500,000 square feet of lab, research, and meeting space.

“Today, we’re just one year into construction activity right behind me. Already over $4 million in construction value, a construction project to minority-owned businesses here in our community,” said Michael Pisacitelli, Administration of the New Haven Economic Development Administration.

“Once the project is completed, there will be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And often, you think of biosciences and lifestyle industries as Ph.D. jobs. There’s a handful of those, but there’s a lot of other working-class jobs that are vital to the success of our community,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Officials say the project is on schedule and on budget. The next phase will include a new public plaza.