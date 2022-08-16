NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven is about to approve a long-term lease of Tweed Airport. The airport authority is set to sign off on the 43-year deal on Wednesday.

The City of New Haven has already said the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to leasing the airport to a long-term management company. Some people who live around the airport, however, still think there are too many cons.

Tweed has been run by a company called Avports for years now. Wednesday’s signing would mean that Avports would officially be the tenants of the property until the 2060s, and the new tenants said they want to remodel.

This would mean a lot more jobs, and potentially, a lot more flights coming into Tweed. All of that has some nearby neighbors concerned. Traffic, noise, and pollution are the main concerns, and an environmental assessment is looking into that.

An EA is required by the FAA for the expansion. But, nobody is actually out measuring noise or particles in the air.

The FAA said the EA can use a computer model to predict what those levels may be. Neighbors are not happy with that though, or with the changes already underway. The EA is not even complete yet, and they are already going ahead with the lead, which paves the way for all those changes.

Airport management assured uneasy neighbors that they are doing everything required to study the issues. Even once the lease is signed, the Tweed Airport Authority will still technically have supervision of the airport, according to officials.

East Haven residents said they are not adequately represented by the authority. And the East Haven side is where Avports wants to build a new multi-gate terminal.