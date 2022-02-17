NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are giving an update on COVID-19 vaccines that were stored improperly.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Health Director Maritza Bond, and Community Services Director Mehul Dalal will provide an update on the vaccinations at 4 p.m. News 8 will stream the press conference on this page.

On Friday, officials announced that hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses were improperly stored, which may cause it to be less effective against the virus.

Between Dec. 23, 2021, and Feb. 7, 2022, approximately 650 people over the age of 12 received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the New Haven Department of Health at 54 Meadow St. Those doses experienced a ‘temperature extrusion’ due to improper storage, according to Elicker.

City officials said they learned of the issue on Feb. 8.

If you or someone you know received a Pfizer vaccine at the Meadow Street location during that time frame, you can get an additional dose at the New Haven Health Department Vaccination Clinic at the following times:

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Ages 5+)

Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Ages 5+)

No appointments are needed.