New Haven officials address recent school threats, 2021 crime

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Haven will provide an update on recent threats against schools and how the city has combatted crime and violence in 2021.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez, and Assistant New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

New Haven Police made multiple arrests in connection with threats made toward various schools over the past several weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

