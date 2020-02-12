New Haven officials to hold public forum on Grand Avenue Bridge construction projects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling all New Haven residents who want to weigh in on an upcoming construction project in the city. There will be a public forum Wednesday night about construction projects on the Grand Avenue bridge.

Many New Haven locals probably drive over it on a daily basis. If so, get ready as it’s going to be closed for roughly nineteen months once that construction gets underway.

This bridge is a main artery connecting the Fair Haven and Fair Haven Heights neighborhoods. The price tag for this latest project is $25 million, much of which is coming from state and federal funding.

Some of the work expected to be done includes recovering the foundation and updating the deck to make your drive over the bridge smoother as well as updates to the electrical system. Sidewalks will also be widened.

This bridge is no stranger to updates, issues and closures over its lifespan.

The public forum, kicking off Wednesday from 7 p.m – 8:30 p.m., will give people a chance to ask questions or address concerns with this project. The forum will take place at the Jepson Magnet School.