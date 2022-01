If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are going to provide an update on COVID-19 and announce new COVID-19 at-home test distributions on Wednesday.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on COVID-19 response efforts in the city.

Elicker is also expected to announce a plan to distribute more at-home test kits to residents.

