NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mask mandate in most indoor public spaces will end on March 7, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday.

The masking requirement will remain in place in schools and in municipal government buildings, Elicker said.

Health Director Maritza Bond said officials will continue to assess recommendations as they see fit.

Elicker previously stated masks would still be required in New Haven schools come Feb. 28 and he reaffirmed that Friday.

The statewide school mask mandate ends on Feb. 27. Local school officials have the power to decide whether to keep mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in place as of Feb. 28.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health recently released its new guidance regarding potential changes to COVID-19 policies and practices in schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined a new set of measures Friday for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new recommendations from the CDC do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. And the agency says people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.