NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale University and New Haven officials are responding to the “misleading” pamphlets that were distributed to students during move-in day over the weekend.

According to a media advisory sent from the office of Mayor Justin Elicker, the Yale Police Benevolent Association created and distributed flyers to students during move-in day that contained “inaccurate and irresponsible” information about the safety of Yale’s campus.

A copy of the flyer obtained by News 8 is titled “A Survival Guide for First-Year Students of Yale University” and has a picture of a skull on the front. The pamphlet then continues by listing guidelines the association believes students should follow to stay safe, including staying off the streets after 8 p.m. and avoiding public transportation.

Mayor Elicker, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campell, and others are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. to denounce the flyers, which they say aimed to “create fear and stoke public safety concerns among new students and their families.”

Yale University released a statement regarding the pamphlet Tuesday morning stating “Yale is committed to the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, neighbors, and visitors, and we unequivocally condemn the irresponsible and reckless actions of those who chose to spread this inaccurate information.”

Their statement continued by saying that robberies were down 30% compared to last year in New Haven and that most reported crimes on the campus are in regard to stolen laptops, cell phones, and motorized scooters that are left unattended.

