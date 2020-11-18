New Haven opening conversation about future of Tweed after American Airlines becomes final commercial airline to pull out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven opening up the conversation about the future of Tweed New Haven Airport.

Mayor Justin Elicker hosted a virtual discussion with neighbors Tuesday, hoping to address their concerns surrounding the airport.

This after American Airlines recently stopped service at Tweed, citing financial difficulties because of the pandemic.

Mayor Elicker says the city is confident in recruiting new commercial air traffic to Tweed.

But some neighbors are questioning if it’s really worth further investigation.

“We are now 23 years later,” one attendee said. “Tweed has still not reached financial stability or independence. So how long was – is – the time spent of the next several years? How many more years shall the city support an airport that, in my eyes, never will reach sustainability?”

Another said, “Of course it’s hard. Anything worth doing is hard…But it’s essential, it’s part of a 21st-century life. It’s important to be sophisticated and not provincial.”

Tweed started its expansion planning process last year and is working on its new master plan which aims to enhance service.

