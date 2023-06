Smoke from Canadian wild fires is causing poor air quality conditions in New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are opening a shelter for individuals who need a place to stay indoors due to poor air quality conditions impacting Connecticut.

City officials said 200 Orange Street in New Haven will be designated as a place of refuge starting 6 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The five New Haven public library branches will also serve as refuge areas during normal business hours, officials said.