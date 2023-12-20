NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven opened its first non-congregate homeless shelter on Wednesday, which means people have a room with some privacy, just like a hotel, instead of everyone staying in one large room.

The site on Foxon Boulevard was converted from a former Days Inn hotel.

“I’m just so grateful to be here,” said Debra Jiminez, one of the first eight temporary residents to move in. “I’m able to keep my grace and self-respect.”

Through her tears, the 43-year-old said she has been homeless since February and suffers from mental health issues.

Now, Jiminez is staying in one of the 55 converted hotel rooms, along with her partner and emotional support animals.

“I’m able to rest now and, kind of, put that trauma that I went through behind me, look for work if possible,” Jiminez said.

The City of New Haven purchased the former hotel for $6.9 million hotel with help from state bonding, federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and a city surplus.

The building has enough space for 110 individuals.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said the reality is almost anyone can become homeless and need help.

“It’s important for us to step up and do as much as we possibly can to help people get on their feet, get some housing first; but in the long term have a long-term sustainable pathway to permanent housing,” Elicker said.

City and state agencies and organizations are partnering on this plan.

Continuum of Caroverseesng the housing, free meals, clothing, and wraparound services, which includes job training and mental health care.

“When you treat people with respect, kindness, and dignity; and you provide an environment that promotes their wellbeing, they’re more likely to accept and receive help,” said John Labieniec, Vice President of Acute and Forensics Services for Continuum of Care.

Jiminez says she wants the help, but just fell on hard times like other homeless individuals.

“Homeless today isn’t the same homeless as it was in the 80s,” Jiminez said. “You’ve got people with full-time jobs, they have a vehicle, and still they’re homeless.”

Leaders say they received some pushback from the community about having a homeless shelter in their neighborhood, but leaders are working with residents. That includes promising them that the shelter will not have a line outside of individuals waiting for a bed.

That’s because the site is considered an “emergency shelter” and not first come, first serve.

Leaders encourage homeless individuals to call 211 and go through an assessment because they must have a referral to stay at the converted hotel.