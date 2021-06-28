New Haven opens cooling center locations following heat advisory

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beginning Monday and lasting until Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the New Haven area.

The New Haven Emergency Operations Center is currently monitoring the situation and will provide updates to this advisory, officials say. Four libraries have been made available for cooling sites.

Cooling Sites:

Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street | 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday

Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday

Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. | Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday

Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.

To learn more about Splash Pads and Pools in your area.