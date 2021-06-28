New Haven opens cooling center locations following heat advisory

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beginning Monday and lasting until Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the New Haven area.

The New Haven Emergency Operations Center is currently monitoring the situation and will provide updates to this advisory, officials say. Four libraries have been made available for cooling sites.

Cooling Sites:

Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street | 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday

Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday

Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. | Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday

Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. | 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.

To learn more about Splash Pads and Pools in your area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Wolcott Senior Center closed Monday as police say two juveniles ransacked building

News /

Hamden FD: Dozens displaced after four-alarm apartment fire on Mix Avenue

News /

East Haven holds beach party, annual fireworks display

News /

CT NAACP leaders react to Chauvin sentencing in Floyd murder

News /

July 4 fireworks, food truck events in Waterbury, North Haven providing summer boost to vendors post-pandemic

News /

Hamden PD: Owner of dog involved in attack wanted

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss