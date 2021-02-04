New Haven opens first-of-its-kind reentry center for those leaving prison system

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is celebrating the grand opening of a first-of-its-kind reentry center for those leaving the prison system.

This one-stop location will act as a resource hub for people leaving the prison system and reintegrating into the community.

This center is the first in Connecticut that will not only help people returning from prison but also those who are on parole or probation.

Mayor Justin Elicker said of the center at the grand opening Thursday, “people deserve a second chance and we need to do everything possible to give people that second chance. To give people a boost, make sure they can land on two feet and be successful.”

He says every year more than 900 New Haven residents return home from prison. And within three years, 60% of them will get into trouble again. He hopes this new center will decrease that rate and reduce crime in the city.