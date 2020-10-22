New Haven opens new housing units in what used to be city’s worst housing projects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven taking the next step Wednesday in turning around what had been one of the city’s worst housing projects.

Rockview Phase Two is now open.

Twenty years ago, the Brookside and Rockview housing complexes were among the most depressing places in the city. Little bungalows tucked into the northern woods of the city, walled off from neighboring Hamden with a tall fence. Now, everything about them is different.

Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon on Rockview Phase Two, 78 new family housing units with the feel of a suburban neighborhood. It is a big change. The ugly bungalows started coming down under Mayor John DeStefano.

Mayor Toni Harp tore down that fence, opening up the development to Hamden. The city now offers help and services to families moving in, putting some on the road to home ownership.

“This community had been forgotten about. No one thought about us for 20 years. We were fighting our own battles for 20 years. But, you know what? We as a community came together and we learned how to work together and love,” said Honda Smith, New Haven Alder.

Rockview Phase Two has 62 affordable units and 16 market rate units. I mention the market rate ones to show that this is no longer a place people go when they have nowhere else to live. It is now a place people want to live.