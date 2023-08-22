HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Being a governor means learning to make hard decisions — even if it’s between two Connecticut classics.

A tumultuous question regarding pizza supremacy was volleyed at Gov. Ned Lamont during a “this or that” style video posted Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The video includes a handful of questions, including if he prefers lobster rolls over oysters (he picked oysters), hot dogs or steamed cheeseburgers (hot dogs, especially at Augie and Rays Milk Bar in East Hartford), Six Flags or Lake Compounce (Lake Compounce, stating that there’s “nothing like it), and, the big question, Mystic or New Haven pizza?

“Got to go with New Haven, sorry Mystic,” Lamont said, adding that he “already gave Mystic a shout out” by highlighting the destination earlier in the video.

The toughest question for him to answer? That would be if he prefers The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. Eventually, he chose The Rolling Stones, noting that Mick Jagger turned 80 this week.