NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new city ordinance hopes to help New Haven leaders crack down on excessive car stereo systems.

Police officers can now issue heavier fines and seize the loud speakers.

“New Haven needs to be a place that’s safe for everyone, but also people deserve to live in peace,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The previous fine was $103. Under the new ordinance, a first offense will cost a driver $1,000, a second offense will be $1,500 and a third violation costs $2,000.

New Haven police said they’ll enforce the law through officer body cameras, which must be recording within 100 feet of the noise.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said officers can also tow cars to confiscate the auto systems, and leaders are working with other cities and towns to identify drivers because offenders travel from across Connecticut and beyond.

“Don’t do it,” Jacobson said. “Don’t come back to New Haven.”

Leaders said Long Wharf Drive is a popular place for drivers to hang out, but you can hear the noise from other parts of the city.

“[Residents] could hear windows vibrating across the Sound [near East Rock Park and Fair Haven],” said Evelyn Rodriguez, who serves Ward 4 on New Haven’s Board of Alders. “I also have residents who would call me and say, ‘We’re almost on Third and Fourth Street, and we can hear the noise.”

Elicker wants the city’s message to be loud and clear.

“Do it in your own backyard, very quietly,” Elicker said. “If you play these boom speakers in your own backyard, you can still get a ticket.”

Officers can issue tickets immediately, and they can arrest people for disorderly conduct.