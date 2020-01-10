New Haven parking meter revenue drops $600,000

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the most recent report released by the New Haven, it shows a big drop off from years past.

The report solely focuses on the month of November. Based on the numbers, November 2019’s parking meter revenue dropped $600,000 compared to two years ago in November 2017.

The parking meter revenue is made up of any payment used to pay for parking at meters only, not including garages.

“Monthly financial reports are really a snapshot in time and they fluctuate month to month,” Doug Hausladen, the city’s Director of the Transportation, Traffic & Parking, said.

Now, the city is looking into the accounting to have a better understanding of where the fall off was.

Hausladen told News 8 part of the problem could be the meter bag revenue.

“A quarter billion dollars of construction activity this fiscal year to date and that’s taken a lot of meters out of the right of way,” he said.

Meters near construction sites are usually bagged so drivers can’t use those spaces. With so much construction throughout the city since July, that could be part of the reason.

Another concern and something the city is looking into, the app that drivers use to pay for parking.

“The city has two relationships with Passport Inc. on the parking ticket side and also on the mobile pay side,” Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8.

Parking tickets don’t count toward the parking meter revenue total.

The city said the app collects the money then pays the city monthly. Now, the city is making sure all payments are up to date.

“I think the critical thing right now is we’re in conversations right now with the vendor to make sure we have an understanding of what’s going on and get to the bottom of it.”

News 8 reached out to one of the vendors, Passport Inc., and they said the current contract with the city expired in the summer of 2019.

In an email, a spokesperson with the company told News 8, “Although Passport’s contract with the city has expired, we continue to operate in good faith and provide services for the city’s parking and enforcement operations. We are committed to our partnership with the city and are continuing to work toward a resolution for the payment of outstanding balances due to both parties.”

The Passport Inc. spokesperson also said the city is more than one year past due on balances owed to Passport for its enforcement software issues.

They also say while the city is reporting parking meter revenue down the Go New Haven app revenue has increased by nearly 50% in the past year.