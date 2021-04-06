New Haven partners with AMR for ‘Earn As You Learn Academy’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve dreamed of becoming an EMT, there is an opportunity coming up in New Haven. Thanks to a partnership between the city and AMR, you could be paid to train.

In August of 2018, about 100 people overdosed on the New Haven Green. New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said AMR gave them the support they desperately needed.

“They showed up and said ‘how can we help?’ and they helped,” said Alston. “They were our partners. AMR showed up with ambulanceS to transport so many victims. So many patients at one time we could barely keep up.”

“There’s a growing demand for EMS personnel, the call volume never quits,” said AMR Clinical Manager Michael Turcio. “We’re looking at anyone who is looking to make a difference in their community. We need people to step up and be leaders.”

That’s why city leaders got together Tuesday to announce the Earn While You Learn Academy in the Elm City. It gives paid on-the-job training for several weeks and if there are spots open it could lead to a full-time job at the end.

Mayor Justin Elicker says it’s training he knows. He once spent time as an EMT.

“You need character building, you need to work under a lot of pressure, but you also need to know a lot. You need to know about the human body. You need to know about medicine,” said Elicker.

Plus, you need to be ready to work about 85% of all calls to 911 are for emergency medical services in New Haven. So, they’re looking for about 20 New Haven hard-working residents to apply.

“We love to see partnerships in the city but we also love to see successful partnerships in the city and we like to continue that with AMR and Global Medical Response,” said Alston.

Those interested in the program need to be at least 18 years of age, with a valid driver’s license, and have graduated high school or have a GED. Once hired and enrolled in the program, all students will be paid while in EMT class at AMR’s operation center, as well as for clinical and field time. The Academy is part-time in the evening during the week, with occasional weekends, and lasts 10 weeks.

Applications are now available here and open until May 1, 2021. The Academy is slated to begin on June 28, 2021.