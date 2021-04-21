New Haven partners with AMR to vaccinate homebound residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of New Haven is partnering with the American Medical Response (AMR) to vaccinate homebound residents.

The program launched Wednesday, but every Wednesday people can make appointments between 9 am and 3:30 pm to get their COVID shot at home.

“This partnership with AMR will enable us to reach a vulnerable segment of our community that might otherwise find it very difficult to get vaccinated,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “I want to thank AMR for working with us to provide this valuable, much-needed service. Defeating the virus will require as many residents as possible to receive vaccinations, and getting that done will require all of us working together.”

The Health Department defines homebound as physically or medically unable to leave their home to get their vaccine. The Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be administered to residents free of cost, with no documentation or insurance required.

You can make those appointments on the Department of Public Health’s website.