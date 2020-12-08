New Haven passes new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATV riding

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven has passed a new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATV riding on streets, in parks and on sidewalks.

It is one of Elm City’s biggest “Quality of life” complaints. Fines are being increased from $99 to $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for a second offense and $2,000 for a third violation.

Related: New Haven forms regional coalition to crack down on illegal street ATVs, dirt bikes

Mayor Justin Elicker says many of the people who ride illegally are not even from New Haven. “There’s a pretty robust social media connection along the east coast and riders will decide one day to go to New Haven or to another major city and ride so we want to discourage people from coming to New Haven.”

The ordinance will also ban New Haven gas station owners from selling gasoline to riders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven passes new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATV riding

News /

Waterbury officer recovering after being shot in the chest during stolen motor vehicle investigation, 4 suspects in custody

News /

Full press conference: Waterbury PD, CT State PD give update on officer-involved shooting incident, officer shot in Waterbury

News /

East Haven mayor being released from hospital after weekend stay recovering from COVID-19

News /

Connecticut Hospitals Association, Sen. Blumenthal discuss COVID-19 hospitalization concerns

News /

PD: Man working as Milford mall Santa accused of sexually assaulting juvenile co-worker

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss