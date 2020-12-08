New Haven passes new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATV riding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven has passed a new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATV riding on streets, in parks and on sidewalks.

It is one of Elm City’s biggest “Quality of life” complaints. Fines are being increased from $99 to $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for a second offense and $2,000 for a third violation.

Mayor Justin Elicker says many of the people who ride illegally are not even from New Haven. “There’s a pretty robust social media connection along the east coast and riders will decide one day to go to New Haven or to another major city and ride so we want to discourage people from coming to New Haven.”

The ordinance will also ban New Haven gas station owners from selling gasoline to riders.