New Haven pastor calls on city leaders to declare racism a public health crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local pastor is calling on New Haven city leaders to declare racism a public health crisis. The move comes as several cities across Connecticut have voted on a similar declaration.

Pastor Kelcey Steele from the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church says this is not a new declaration, rather this is an opportunity for the city to not just recognize racism as an issue in the city, but to work to address some of the systems that keep racial inequity alive.

In the last couple of weeks, Windsor, Hartford, and Bloomfield have all declared racism a public health crisis. New Britain and West Hartford are set to do the same.

This comes on the heels of a national outcry and demands for justice over the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Pastor Steele says people of color have long been subjected to violence and inequality. He adds New Haven is not exempt from racial injustice. The letter also calls for more police accountability when it comes to dealing with police brutality and the allocation of protected funds to support the health and well-being of the Black community of New Haven.

“I feel that declaring it a health crisis will cause us to not only raise up the Black consciousness but the White consciousness and I always say that this problem will not be eradicated until everybody is outraged by the effects of racism,” Pastor Steele told News 8.

