New Haven pastors helping those in need during coronavirus pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven pastors are doing what they can to help those in need.

Last week, they helped seniors with groceries. This week, they’re helping single moms.

“There’s so many single moms that just work to pay the bills,” said Brenda Adkins. “They really didn’t have any money while they were working to buy food, so we can only imagine that they’re not going to have any food at all, and they’re depending on family members to help them out. “

The Adkins want to be that family by giving a helping hand to working moms.

They have been filling up grocery bags with bread, oatmeal, rice and more and giving them out on the front steps of their home.

“A lot of single mothers and a lot of single fathers don’t have, so this is what we’re doing every week,” said John Adkins.

“We gotta learn how to survive, and this is a time that we all have to adjust from the way we were living to another way of living and to survive,” Brenda said.

The couple plans to do something every week for as long as they can.