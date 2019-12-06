New Haven PD: 18-year-old shot in Hidden Quarry Apartments area

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department are investigating a report that came in Thursday night for a person shot.

According to police, New Haven officers were dispatched to Hidden Quarry Apartments at 1435 Quinnipiac Avenue at 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a shooting report.

Police arrived on scene and identified the victim as an 18-year-old man from New Haven. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.