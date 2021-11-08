New Haven PD: 79-year-old bicyclist struck by a car, police searching for suspect who fled the scene

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are searching for the person accused of hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene on Sunday.

Police said around 5:41 p.m., officers responded to College Street near Grove and Wall Streets for the report of a car hitting a bicyclist. Officers located a 79-year-old man who had been struck by a car.

The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The New Haven Police Crash team responded to the scene and learned that a black car had struck the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Haven police.