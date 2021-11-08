New Haven PD: 79-year-old bicyclist struck by a car, police searching for suspect who fled the scene

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven police_102876

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are searching for the person accused of hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene on Sunday.

Police said around 5:41 p.m., officers responded to College Street near Grove and Wall Streets for the report of a car hitting a bicyclist. Officers located a 79-year-old man who had been struck by a car.

The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The New Haven Police Crash team responded to the scene and learned that a black car had struck the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Haven police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven mayoral recount set for Sunday, Cohen calls on Rossi to step aside

News /

Second New Haven Police officer charged in domestic violence incident in about a month

News /

Yale bomb threat impacts businesses downtown New Haven

News /

Police: Possible explosive components found in apartment

News /

Police along the shoreline investigating robbery spree allegedly committed by 2 juveniles

News /

All clear given after bomb threat evacuates several buildings at Yale University

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss