New Haven PD arrests teen in connection with threats made toward Conte West Hills School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a teen in connection with threats made against Conte West Hills School in New Haven Monday.

New Haven police said members of the department’s Detective Bureau were able to arrest the individual allegedly responsible for the threats made against Conte West Hills School on Chapel Street.

Detectives identified the teen as a 13-year-old student at that school, who police say was arrested and released to their parent.

This is the second arrest by the New Haven Police Department as part of their investigation into threats that impacted multiple schools in the city and sent some into lockdown yesterday. A 17-year-old Wilbur Cross student was charged Monday with breach of peace in the first degree and interfering with police after allegedly calling 911 with a fabricated story about someone with a gun in the area of Wilbur Cross High School attempting to make entry into the school.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit anonymous tips by calling 1 (866) 888-8477 or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

