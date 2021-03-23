New Haven PD charge woman with animal cruelty, seize two puppies after investigation into social media videos

New Haven

Anizya Elliott

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven woman was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation into social media videos allegedly showing puppies being abused.

Police say that on Sunday, officers responded to a Sherman Avenue home at around 8 p.m. after receiving an anonymous complaint of puppies being thrown, kicked and abused in multiple social media videos.

After an investigation, Anizya Elliott was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. She was later released after posting a $10,000 bond but is expected to appear in court on Friday, May 17.

Officers also seized two six-month old puppies from the home and transported them to the Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter. The shelter director says that the dogs remain in the care of shelter staff and that no major injuries were reported.

New Haven

