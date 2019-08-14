NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Detectives from New Haven Police and surrounding departments are working around-the-clock, trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting Captain Anthony Duff and the unidentified victim he tried to save on Monday evening.

Captain Duff is expected to fully recover; he is at Yale New Haven Hospital for the time being.

He is alive, thanks to a quick thinking fellow cop who knew how to use a tourniquet provided by the hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue at around 9:20 Monday evening. Cops are now collecting surveillance video near the scene of the shooting.

Police were found in a local corner store checking any footage they had, but it’s unclear if the store’s cameras captured the actual shooting in progress. Police, however, did obtain footage from inside the store, hoping to catch a glimpse of the suspect.

Police say the suspect was a black male wearing a black shirt and black pants at the time of the shooting.

So far, police brought someone into custody, but they were released without charges.

Police continue to warn neighbors to expect beefed up police presence until the gunman is behind bars.

New Haven Interim Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said, “We cannot tolerate gun violence. We cannot tolerate murder in our streets. We cannot tolerate anyone that would turn a handgun on a police officer and attempt to take their life.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (203) 946-6316.

