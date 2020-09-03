New Haven PD say death of 8-year-old in fatal shooting ruled a homicide; defense attorney says this ruling leaves new questions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police announced Thursday that the death of an 8-year-old boy in a fatal shooting on Aug. 6 has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

New Haven Police responded to the Howard Avenue residence that night for the report of a person shot. New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics were on scene and confirmed the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the preliminary report, “the investigation reveal(ed) the shooting occurred inside the residence and the child’s injuries were a result of an accidental firearm discharge.”

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni spoke with well-known defense attorney Tara Knight about this tragic case.

She says, by definition a homicide is the killing of one person by the hands of another. But there are several types of homicides and all of them focus on intent.

“It’s an 8-year-old child, so this is going to be given a lot of scrutiny by the authorities,” Knight explained. “And if this is, in fact, a homicide – meaning that this child died at the hands of another person – the question now becomes ‘what kind of homicide was it?’ In other words, was it a murder? A murder is when someone intentionally kills another person. Was it a manslaughter? One type of manslaughter is when you recklessly act in a way that endangers someone’s life.”

When News 8 asked police if charges are coming, they said, “not necessarily.” But in terms of who had the weapon at the time of the shooting and to whom the weapon belonged, those questions remain unanswered.

According to New Haven Police, they are continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.