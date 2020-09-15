 

New Haven PD: Dirt bike operator possibly paralyzed from collision with vehicle

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven dirt bike operator is seriously injured and possibly paralyzed after a collision with a car late Monday evening.

New Haven Police, Yale Police, and New Haven fire crews responded to Canal Street near Foote Street at around 11:52 p.m. Monday.

According to New Haven police, a 27-year-old New Haven man was performing a wheelie on his dirt bike on Canal Street when it collided with an oncoming Hyundai Azera that was turning left onto Foote Street.

The dirt bike operator was transported to the hospital, where he suffered head trauma and is unable to move his arms and legs, according to police. The full extent of his injuries and suspected paralysis is unknown at this time.

Police said the Hyundai operator parked her car at Gregory and Canal and reported the crash at Yale Police Headquarters. Her windshield was heavily damaged, and police said she complained of a head injury and glass in her eyes. The driver was also transported to the hospital and has since been released, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

New Haven

