New Haven PD faces off against FD on basketball court as part of effort to connect with local community

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ballin’ with the best and New Haven’s finest: Sunday the New Haven Police Department faced off against the New Haven Fire Department on the basketball court.

The game was hosted by Gary Gates and the Newhallville Neighborhood Corporation.

One fan told News 8 the event makes him feel safe in the community: “Every time they do this everyone says ‘it’s going to be bad and stuff.’ Like bad stuff is going to happen. It’s alright; it’s safe right now. I feel safe.”

Another fan said, “We do it for the community, you know? Get the kids back together. It’s a good reunion for everything, you know? No violence, you know what I’m sayin’?”

The game is part of a summer-long series of games that are being played at this site.

