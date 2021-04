NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash Saturday that sent five people to the hospital.

Police said it happened at around 6:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Legion Avenue. None of the injuries are deemed to be life-threatening at this time, police said.

Police added that charges may be forthcoming.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.