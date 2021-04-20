New Haven PD holds surprise celebration for retiring police captain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a quarter-century of service, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff has officially retired. The police department planned a surprise celebration for Captain Duff Monday to express their gratitude and say farewell.

Capt. Duff rose through the ranks to be the department spokesperson. He was wounded in an off-duty shooting two years ago, but recovered and returned to the department.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“I have three adult children, two teenagers, a grandchild, so I’m sure there’s plenty for me to do,” Capt. Duff said.

Captain Duff thanks his department for the outpouring of support after he was wounded, and now at his retirement.