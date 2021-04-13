New Haven PD hosting annual gun buy-back event Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven police are trying to put a dent in gun violence. The department’s annual gun buy-back event is happening Saturday, April 17, and city officials will formally announce the event Tuesday afternoon.

You can drop off your unwanted guns at the New Haven Police Academy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; no ID required.

The city will give you a gift card in exchange for your gun.

This will be a drive-up/drop-off event; people dropping off weapons will remain in their vehicles to minimize exposure to COVID-19. Guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags. Ammunition must be placed in a separate bag.

New Haven police said getting guns out of the home reduces the risk of suicide, accidental shootings and domestic violence.