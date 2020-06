NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating an attempted arson after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a police substation early Monday morning.

Police say that just after 2 a.m., a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a New Haven Police Department’s substation at 596 Winchester Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood.

The attempted arson caused minor cosmetic damage and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.