 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

New Haven PD investigate triple shooting near Cedar Hill Ave.

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after three people were shot Thursday evening in New Haven.

Just after 6 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls indicating gunfire in the area of Cedar Hill Avenue and Grace Street — including a report that people had been shot.

Officials determined that one victim had been in front of a house on Cedar Hill Avenue. A second victim had been in front of a house on Grace Street. The two victims were brought by ambulance to the hospital.

A third victim who had been brought to a hospital by private vehicle, was also identified.

No details on the condition or names of the victims have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

A News 8 crew is on scene and we will provide the latest details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android and wtnh.com for continuing updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Coats for Kids donations in Waterbury

News /

New Haven Mayor encourages people to ditch online shopping and shop local

News /

New Haven COVID Task Force on lookout for businesses not following protocols in effort to keep holidays, beyond safe

News /

New Haven COVID Task Force on lookout for businesses not following protocols in effort to keep holidays, beyond safe

News /

New Haven students take part in selfie challenge to highlight the importance of wearing masks

News /

New Haven's Mary Wade Home holds parade for residents unable to visit family due to pandemic

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss