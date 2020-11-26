New Haven PD investigate triple shooting near Cedar Hill Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after three people were shot Thursday evening in New Haven.

Just after 6 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls indicating gunfire in the area of Cedar Hill Avenue and Grace Street — including a report that people had been shot.

Officials determined that one victim had been in front of a house on Cedar Hill Avenue. A second victim had been in front of a house on Grace Street. The two victims were brought by ambulance to the hospital.

A third victim who had been brought to a hospital by private vehicle, was also identified.

No details on the condition or names of the victims have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

