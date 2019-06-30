New Haven PD investigate fatal car accident in Fair Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a fatal car accident in the Fair Haven Neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At around 4:11 am, police arrived to the areas of Peck and Ferry Streets and found an injured woman. Police determined she was either a pedestrian or a former passenger of a car that already left the scene.

The 46-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators canvassed the area overnight. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

