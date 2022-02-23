NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is dead following a crash on Whaley Avenue in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

New Haven police responded to the scene on Whaley Avenue between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officers located a white Kia that crashed into a tree after it veered off the road. The driver, 34-year-old Brittany Jones of New Haven, was found injured at the scene.

Jones was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded is leading the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).