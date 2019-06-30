New Haven PD investigate shooting on corner of Hurlbert, Spring Streets

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven that sent a New Haven man to the hospital Sunday.

Police said it happened around 1:20 p.m. at Hurlburt and Spring Streets in the Hill Neighborhood.

Police said they found the victim lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 35-year-old New Haven man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss