New Haven PD investigate stabbing on Gilbert Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are currently investigating a stabbing on Gilbert Avenue Monday morning.

Police said officers received a call from Yale New Haven Hospital at around 6:05 a.m. Monday. Responding officers learned that a 34-year-old New Haven man was stabbed on Gilbert Avenue between Greenwood Street and Orchard Street.

Police said the victim walked to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.